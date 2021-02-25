Miami US Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital receives T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network

T-Mobile has just deployed its super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G at the Miami Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System. With this launch, they are providing medical staff and patients access to their 5G speed and performance.

This is the first new custom 5G installation that T-Mobile deployed at a hospital. Currently, the Un-Carrier has an in-building 4G LTE wireless connectivity in place across over 50 VA Healthcare Systems.

Through in-building 5G radios, users of T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G coverage can enjoy speeds of up to 300 Mbps. Medical teams are also given quick access to high bandwidth files that would typically be needed in a hospital setting, such as labs and medical charts and imaging results without the need for a computer.

And T-Mobile promises that this is just the beginning. T-Mobile for Business EVP Mike Katz shares:

“We set out to do good with our 5G network and right now healthcare is more important than ever. T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G brings healthcare providers the fastest 5G network of any provider enabling them to deliver high quality medical care. We are proud to be a long-standing partner of the VA and now the medical teams at the Miami VA Healthcare System can tap into 5G. This is an exciting step towards the future of healthcare made possible by the T-Mobile network.”

T-Mobile has an existing partnership with the VA to provide up to 70,000 lines of wireless service to doctors, nurses and hospital staff across their hospitals. They are also working with the VA Secretary’s Center for Strategic Partnerships (SCSP) to help improve access to the VA’s telehealth platform, VA Video Connect, to make healthcare more accessible to millions of veterans.

To this date, T-Mobile has been able to connect a great number of VA telehealth visits that only increased during the pandemic. More than one in four veterans received care in the VA via telehealth. This is an outstanding 79% increase in serving veterans compared to the past year.

