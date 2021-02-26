LG V60 ThinQ 5G devices on T-Mobile getting Android 11 update
After weeks of Samsung hogging the spotlight on updates, LG has finally stepped up and rolled out the update to one of its devices. The latest smartphone to receive an update to Android 11 is the LG V60 ThinQ 5G.
The update is rolling out to LG V60 ThinQ 5G devices on T-Mobile. According to a tipster of ours, the update will automatically start after March 9th at 3:00 AM. But there’s no official word on when T-Mobile will be rolling out the OTA delivery from their dedicated software support webpage. There have been some users who shared screenshots on Reddit and Twitter so this could be happening pretty soon.
The update includes January 2021 security patches and has a size of around 2.2GB. The update is said to be rolling out in batches so you might not get to see it on your device right away. T-Mobile’s dedicated support page, however, says that they will be lifting the daily limit on March 9th so the update should be arriving on your device soon.