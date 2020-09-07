Motorola Razr 5G foldable is coming to T-Mobile, says new leak

It looks like a new foldable is coming soon to T-Mobile.

Images of the Motorola Razr 5G for T-Mobile leaked out today. Its body is mostly covered in a Blush Gold paint job, though the top half of this foldable is black.

According to previous leaks, the Motorola Razr 5G features a 48MP rear camera and a 20MP selfie camera, plus a Snapdragon 765G processor and a 2800mAh battery. We’ve also heard that its main foldable display could measure in at 6.2 inches.

The first Razr foldable was a Verizon exclusive, but it looks like that’ll be changing with this upgraded 5G model. Having more choice is always a good thing, and the design that’s inspired by the original Motorola Razr flip phone is sure to get this new Razr 5G foldable some attention from T-Mo customers.

Motorola is making an announcement on September 9 and it’s promised to “flip the smartphone experience once again”, so it’s possible that the Razr 5G will be the focus. As for price, the first Motorola Razr is $1,499.99, and so this upgraded model with 5G could come in at a similar or even higher price.

Does a foldable phone with a Motorola Razr design and 5G interest you?

Source: Evan Blass