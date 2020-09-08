Apple announces event for September 15, new Watch expected

Looking forward to the iPhone 12? You may want to clear your schedule for September 15.

Apple today announced an event for September 15. It’s a virtual show that’ll kick off at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm PT.

As for what will be announced at the event, it’s likely that Apple will introduce the iPhone 12 series given that it’s revealed new iPhones in September for the past several years. Rumors say there will be four new iPhones, including two regular models with 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screens and two Pro versions with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays.

These new iPhones are expected to get a new design with flat edges like the iPhone 4 and iPad Pro. All four models will reportedly have OLED screens and will support 5G, though recent reports have suggested that the all four models will have sub-6GHz 5G but only the largest iPhone 12 Pro Max will get mmWave 5G as well.

An Apple Watch Series 6 is likely in the cards for this event, too, and rumors have said that a replacement for the more affordable Apple Watch Series 3 is also coming. On the tablet side, a new version of the iPad Air with an edge-to-edge screen like the one on the iPad Pro is reportedly in the works. And precise launch dates for iOS 14 and watchOS 7 will also likely be announced at the event.

Which new Apple device are you most looking forward to?

UPDATE: It looks like we may have to wait a bit longer to meet Apple’s next iPhones. A report from Bloomberg says that the September 15 event features the tagline “Time Flies” and it will focus on new high-end and entry-level Apple Watch models plus a new iPad Air. New iPhones will reportedly be announced in October.

Source: Apple