T-Mobile launches iPhone 11 and 11 Pro On Us deals for new and existing customers

T-Mobile is rolling out two new deals on Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, and they’re available to both new and existing customers.

Starting today, August 28, T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro “On Us” or up to $1,000 off the iPhone 11 Pro Max if you’d prefer the big screen model. New customers must switch to T-Mobile with an eligible in-store trade-in and a qualifying plan.

These are the devices eligible for trade-in with this offer:

Get it On Us

Apple: iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

Samsung: Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note9

Google: Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL

OnePlus: 8, 8 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro 5G McLaren

LG: V60 ThinQ

Get iPhone 11 to $500 off, get iPhone 11 Pro up to $800 off

Apple: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

Samsung: Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note8

Google: Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

OnePlus: 6, 6T, 7 Pro, 7

LG: G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ

If you’re an existing T-Mobile customer, you’ll first need to buy an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro like you normally would. You’ll then be able to get another iPhone 11 or 11 Pro for free or up to $1,000 off an iPhone 11 Pro Max when you add a voice line to your plan.

With both of these offers, you’ll need to buy your new iPhone on a monthly payment plan. Also of note is that T-Mobile will cover the cost of your free iPhone over 24 monthly bill credits.

While new iPhones are typically released in the fall every year, both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are great phones that’ll continue to be supported with software updates for years to come. So if you need a new phone and are thinking about jumping on one of these deals, don’t let the possibility of a new iPhone deter you.

T-Mobile says both of these offers will be available for a limited time.

Source: T-Mobile