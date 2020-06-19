T-Mobile OnePlus 8 5G is getting a new update
One month after T-Mobile last pushed an update to its OnePlus 8 5G, another update has begun rolling out.
T-Mobile’s OnePlus 8 5G is now being updated to version 10.5.10.IN55CB. This is a smaller update than the one that was released last month, with the only item on the changelog being the June 2020 Android security patches.
This may not sound like a super exciting update, but it’s good to see this month’s security patches rolling out to the T-Mobile flavor of the OnePlus 8. So if you’re using a OnePlus 8 5G, be on the lookout for the new update to hit your phone in the coming days or check for it right now by going into Settings > System > System update > Check for update.
Thanks Paul!