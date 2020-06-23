Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra getting new updates from T-Mobile
One day after rolling out updates to the Galaxy Note 10 series, T-Mobile has begun updating another group of Samsung flagships.
The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are all being updated by T-Mobile today. The S20’s update is version G981USQU1ATF9 while the S20+’s is version G986USQU1ATF9 and the S20 Ultra’s update is version G988USQU1ATF9.
As for what’s included in these updates, the only item mentioned on the changelog is the June 1, 2020 security patches.
These updates come one month after T-Mobile’s Galaxy S20 series got their previous update. We’ve seen the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra get new security patches every month since their launch and it’s good to see that continue this month.
Thanks Daryl, Debjit, Derek, Moshe, and Terrence!