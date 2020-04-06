Quibi launches today and T-Mobile customers get one year free

Quibi is launching today, and as we learned last week, T-Mobile customers get it for free.

T-Mobile customers on select family plans can get a free year of Quibi service. To be eligible, you’ll need to have two or more voice lines at standard rates on a Magenta or T-Mobile One plan with taxes and fees included. First Responder, Military, and Magenta Plus 55 plans are also eligible, as are small business customers with up to 12 lines.

You can sign up for your free year of Quibi anytime between now and July 7th. Just go to the My T-Mobile website or use the T-Mobile app for Android or iOS. You can get the Quibi app for Android and for iPhone.

T-Mo customers get free access to the $4.99 ad-supported tier of Quibi for one year. Quibi also offers a $7.99 per month ad-free tier, but T-Mo has told me that customers are not able to select that tier and pay the difference.

This Quibi on Us offer is available in addition to the Netflix on Us promo that T-Mobile has been offering for a while now. After your first year of free Quibi, though, you must choose one streaming service to continue getting for free.

Quibi is a service that offers “quick bites” of content that are all 10 minutes or less. That includes movies that are served up in 7 to 10 minute chapters, original shows, and news and sports content that fill you in on the world’s happenings in 5 to 6 minute chunks.

Some of the shows available from Quibi include Survive with Sophie Turner, Punk’d hosted by Chance the Rapper, and Chrissy’s Court with Chrissy Teigen, plus shows like Around the World by BBC News and The Replay by ESPN. Quibi says that it’ll release more than 25 new episodes ever day and that it’s planning to launch 175 new original shows and 8,500 pieces of content in its first year.

When you’re watching Quibi shows on your phone, you can take advantage of Turnstyle, another one of its major features. With Turnstyle, you can rotate your phone from landscape to portrait at any time and still watch your show in full screen.

Quibi is celebrating its launch by offering a free 90-day trial to anyone that signs up in the month of April, but with T-Mo’s deal, eligible customers get access for a year so they can get a fuller experience of Quibi as the service grows and launches new shows and episodes.

If you’re eligible for the Quibi on Us offer, let us know what you think of the new streaming service once you’ve signed up!

Source: T-Mobile