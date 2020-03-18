OnePlus 7 Pro on sale at T-Mobile for $450

One week after it quietly reappeared in T-Mobile’s online store, the OnePlus 7 Pro has gotten a nice discount.

You can now get the OnePlus 7 Pro from T-Mobile for $450, which is $250 off its original asking price. On EIP, T-Mobile is asking $0 down and $18.75 per month for 24 months for the OnePlus 7 Pro, which comes with 256GB of storage and is available in Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey colors.

It may not be OnePlus’s flagship phone anymore, but the OnePlus 7 Pro still has a respectable set of features. It includes a 6.67-inch 3120×1440 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and no notch. That means the 16MP selfie camera pops up from the body of the phone.

The triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro includes a 48MP main sensor, 8MP telephoto cam, and 16MP ultra wide camera with 116-degree field of view. Other specs include a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, in-display fingerprint reader, and 4000mAh battery.

If you want something more recent, the OnePlus 7T is also on sale at T-Mobile. It’s available for $0 down and $20.84 per month for 24 months, or $499.99 full retail. That’s $100 off its normal asking price, which isn’t quite as big a deal as the OnePlus 7 Pro, but is still a discount.

And in case these discounts have you curious, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is still sitting at its regular $899.99 price.

Thanks Daniel!

Sources: T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T