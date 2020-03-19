T-Mobile 5G network expands to another 10 markets
It was only a few days ago that T-Mobile announed that its 5G network had expanded to 7 new markets, and now it’s been lit up in 10 more.
T-Mobile has activated its 5G network in 10 new markets. They include places like Hood River, OR; Hatch, NM; Hampton, IA; and several more.
Here’s the full list of newly-announced 5G locales:
- Cordes Lakes, AZ
- Ault, CO
- Bloomfield, IN
- Versailles, IN
- Hampton, IA
- Hatch, NM
- Four Bridges, OH
- Hennessey, OK
- Hood River, OR
- Newburg, WI
This new T-Mobile 5G coverage uses 600MHz spectrum and is compatible with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren.
