T-Mobile 5G network expands to another 10 markets

It was only a few days ago that T-Mobile announed that its 5G network had expanded to 7 new markets, and now it’s been lit up in 10 more.

T-Mobile has activated its 5G network in 10 new markets. They include places like Hood River, OR; Hatch, NM; Hampton, IA; and several more.

Here’s the full list of newly-announced 5G locales:

  • Cordes Lakes, AZ
  • Ault, CO
  • Bloomfield, IN
  • Versailles, IN
  • Hampton, IA
  • Hatch, NM
  • Four Bridges, OH
  • Hennessey, OK
  • Hood River, OR
  • Newburg, WI

This new T-Mobile 5G coverage uses 600MHz spectrum and is compatible with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren.

