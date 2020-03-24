iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, and watchOS 6.2 updates released by Apple
iPhone and iPad owners, you’ve got a new update to download.
Apple today released the iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 updates. One of the big new additions is trackpad support for the iPad. This includes all iPad Pro models, the iPad Air 2 and later, the iPad 5th generation and later, as well as the iPad mini 4 and later.
With trackpad support, you can use Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 or Magic Trackpad 2, or even a third-party mouse connected over Bluetooth or USB. This can help make your iPad feel more like a traditional computer, giving you a cursor that can highlight UI elements, text fields, and apps. Gestures are supported too, letting you quickly do things like switch between apps.
Apple has added nine new Memoji stickers with the update to iOS 13.4, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face. The Mail app is getting better, too, giving you always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view.
Other notable improvements packed into iOS 13.4 include iCloud Drive folder sharing in the Files app as well as third-party navigation app support and in-call information in the CarPlay Dashboard.
Apple has rolled out several bug fixes, too, including a fix for a bug that’d cause the Camera viewfinder to appear black after you launch the app. There’s a fix for an issue where the Photos app may appear to use excess storage, a fix for a bug where the cellular data toggle in Settings may incorrectly show as off, and a fix for an issue where messages may appear out of order in Mail.
Also released today is watchOS 6.2. Apple Watch owners can expect to find in-app purchase support for Apple Watch apps and a fix for an issue where music playback could payse when switching from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth connectivity.
While you wait for your new update to install, you can peruse the full iOS 13.4 changelog below.
iOS 13.4 introduces new Memoji stickers and iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements.
Memoji
- Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face
Files
- iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app
- Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link
- Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files
- Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view
- Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME
App Store with Apple Arcade
- Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
- Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
- List view for See All Games
CarPlay
- Third-party navigation app support for the CarPlay Dashboard
- In-call information appears on the CarPlay Dashboard
Augmented Reality
- AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files
Keyboard
- Predictive typing support for Arabic
This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:
- Adds status bar indicator to display when VPN has disconnected on iPhone models with all-screen displays
- Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch
- Addresses an issue where Photos may appear to use excess storage
- Resolves an issue in Photos that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled
- Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order
- Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows
- Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look
- Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off
- Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active
- Resolves an issue where text copied from web content may appear invisible when pasted when Dark Mode is active
- Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly
- Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed
- Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders
- Fixes an issue where iCloud Drive appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in
- Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality
- Resolves an issue where CarPlay may lose its connection in certain vehicles
- Fixes an issue in CarPlay where the view in Maps may move away briefly from the current area
- Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording
- Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot
- Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols