iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, and watchOS 6.2 updates released by Apple

iPhone and iPad owners, you’ve got a new update to download.

Apple today released the iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 updates. One of the big new additions is trackpad support for the iPad. This includes all iPad Pro models, the iPad Air 2 and later, the iPad 5th generation and later, as well as the iPad mini 4 and later.

With trackpad support, you can use Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 or Magic Trackpad 2, or even a third-party mouse connected over Bluetooth or USB. This can help make your iPad feel more like a traditional computer, giving you a cursor that can highlight UI elements, text fields, and apps. Gestures are supported too, letting you quickly do things like switch between apps.

Apple has added nine new Memoji stickers with the update to iOS 13.4, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face. The Mail app is getting better, too, giving you always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view.

Other notable improvements packed into iOS 13.4 include iCloud Drive folder sharing in the Files app as well as third-party navigation app support and in-call information in the CarPlay Dashboard.

Apple has rolled out several bug fixes, too, including a fix for a bug that’d cause the Camera viewfinder to appear black after you launch the app. There’s a fix for an issue where the Photos app may appear to use excess storage, a fix for a bug where the cellular data toggle in Settings may incorrectly show as off, and a fix for an issue where messages may appear out of order in Mail.

Also released today is watchOS 6.2. Apple Watch owners can expect to find in-app purchase support for Apple Watch apps and a fix for an issue where music playback could payse when switching from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth connectivity.

While you wait for your new update to install, you can peruse the full iOS 13.4 changelog below.

iOS 13.4 introduces new Memoji stickers and iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements.

Memoji

Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face

Files

iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app

Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files

Mail

Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view

Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME

App Store with Apple Arcade

Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

List view for See All Games

CarPlay

Third-party navigation app support for the CarPlay Dashboard

In-call information appears on the CarPlay Dashboard

Augmented Reality

AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files

Keyboard

Predictive typing support for Arabic

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update: