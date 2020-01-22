T-Mobile Tuesdays will include free pretzel next week
After handing out a pizza deal last week, T-Mobile Tuesdays will have free pretzels for customers next Tuesday.
On January 28th, T-Mobile customers can score a free pretzel from Auntie Anne’s. Also coming next Tuesday is a Sun Basket deal that’ll get you three meals for two people for $25. Sun Basket is a meal kit service that focuses on healthy meals that use organic and sustainably sourced food.
T-Mo customers can snag an Adidas deal next week that’ll include 30% off full-priced items plus free shipping from Adidas.com. As with most other weeks, T-Mobile is offering $0.10 off per gallon of gas from Shell, too.
Rounding out next week’s deals is early access to the 2020 Country Megaticket, access to reserved Post Malone tickets from Live Nation, up to 40% off hotels from Booking.com, and a free item from Taco Bell: either a Crunchy Taco Supreme, Chips with Nacho Cheese Sauce, or Medium Soft Drink.
Next week’s grand prize is a free Alcatel Joy Tab kids tablet. Sixty-five winners will each get this tablet that features an 8-inch display, 5MP front and rear cameras, 32GB of storage as well as a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Joy Tab is protected by a silicone case and comes with access to kid-friendly content, too.
Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays