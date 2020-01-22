T-Mobile OnePlus 6T is on sale for $349

If you’re in the market for a new Android phone, OnePlus is currently running a deal that you may want to consider.

The T-Mobile version of the OnePlus 6T is now available for $349, $200 off its normal asking price. Spotted by folks on Reddit, this deal applies to the Mirror Black version of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Specs for the OnePlus 6T include a 6.41-inch 2340×1080 AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop notch with a 16MP selfie camera. Around back are two more cameras: a 16MP main sensor with optical and electronic image stabilization and a 20MP sencondary cam. Software features like AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, and Pro Mode are in there, too.

Inside the OnePlus 6T is an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor, 3700mAh battery, and USB-C port. It runs Android 9 Pie, but T-Mobile says that the OnePlus 6T’s update to Android 10 is currently in development.

It may be a little more than a year old, but the OnePlus 6T is still a well-specced device that ought to be a solid daily driver so long as you don’t mind not having the absolute latest hardware on the market. And with this sale price and an update to Android 10 coming, the OP6T is an even more interesting option if you’re hunting for an affordable new phone.

Source: OnePlus