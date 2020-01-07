T-Mobile added 7 million customers in 2019
T-Mobile plans to announce its full Q4 2019 results in February, but the carrier couldn’t wait until then to share some of the details.
T-Mobile added 1.9 million customers in the fourth quarter of 2019, including 1.3 million postpaid subscribers and 77,000 prepaid customers. This makes Q4 2019 the 27th straight quarter that T-Mobile added more than 1 million customers.
Looking at the full year of 2019, T-Mo added 7.0 million customers, which marks the sixth year in a row that T-Mo has added more than 5 million customers. That total includes 4.5 million postpaid and 339,000 prepaidsubscribers.
T-Mobile had 86.0 million customers at the end of 2019.
More to come…
Source: T-Mobile