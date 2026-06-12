T-Mobile International Calling May Get More Expensive for Travelers

If you’re planning to travel outside the U.S. with T-Mobile, now might be a good time to look over your roaming options before you leave. A new report suggests the cost of making regular voice calls while abroad could soon go up, which would make one of T-Mobile’s more annoying travel charges even harder to swallow.

According to T-Mobile’s international roaming page, customers on Essentials currently get calling in 215-plus countries and destinations at $0.25 per minute, while texting is included. T-Mobile also lists International Pass options that include unlimited calling, priced at $10 for one day, $35 for 10 days, and $50 for 30 days. The carrier’s roaming checklist also tells customers to check country-specific rates before traveling.

As reported by PhoneArena, that per-minute rate could rise to $0.50 starting June 25. If that happens, a quick 30-minute call while traveling would cost $15, and an hour would hit $30. That’s the kind of charge most people probably assume they left behind years ago.

The important detail here is that T-Mobile’s public pages I checked still show the current $0.25-per-minute rate, not the reported higher one.

So while the existing roaming pricing and pass costs are clearly listed by T-Mobile, the reported increase itself does not appear to be publicly posted on those pages yet. Until T-Mobile updates its support material or confirms the change directly, this looks like something travelers should keep an eye on rather than treat as fully settled.

Source: PhoneArena