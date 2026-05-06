T-Mobile’s 5G Strategy Looks Smarter Every Time mmWave Comes Up

T-Mobile may be known for having the strongest 5G network in the U.S., but that does not mean it uses every kind of 5G the same way. While rivals like Verizon leaned heavily on ultra-fast mmWave spectrum in many markets, T-Mobile has mostly stayed focused on mid-band airwaves that offer a better balance of speed and coverage for everyday customers.

According to PhoneArena, T-Mobile does have mmWave spectrum in its toolkit, but it rarely uses it for regular consumer service. RootMetrics measured T-Mobile using mmWave in just one market during the second half of 2025, while Verizon was found using it in 91 markets over the same period.

That does not mean T-Mobile sees no value in mmWave. The carrier still brings it in for special situations where very high speeds matter more than broad reach. The report shared that T-Mobile used mmWave last weekend during NBC’s Kentucky Derby broadcast, helping support video from eight iPhone 17 Pro units used to capture reactions from family members in the Churchill Downs grandstand.

The reason is pretty simple. MmWave can deliver extremely fast performance, but it does not travel very far and works best when conditions are just right. T-Mobile executive Scott Jacka told the publication that mmWave can deliver speeds around 2Gbps, but it also needs careful line-of-sight placement. He added that T-Mobile has not tried to build densely around mmWave because it does not always make practical sense, though places like stadiums are still a good fit.

Instead, T-Mobile continues to lean on the strategy that helped it pull ahead in 5G in the first place. After buying Sprint for $26.5 billion, T-Mobile gained access to a large amount of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum, which gave it a sweet spot between speed and coverage. That let the carrier build a wider-reaching 5G network without relying too much on the shorter-range mmWave approach used early on by AT&T and Verizon.

So while mmWave may still be the flashiest version of 5G on paper, T-Mobile’s play here is a reminder that the fastest option is not always the most useful one. For most customers, the company’s bigger advantage has come from using spectrum that works well in more places, then saving its top-speed airwaves for the moments when they can really shine.

Source: PhoneArena