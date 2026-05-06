T-Mobile Sets May Investor Conference Appearances with CFO and CEO
T-Mobile says two of its top executives will appear at separate investor conferences later this month, where they are expected to share business updates with the financial community. The company said CFO Peter Osvaldik will speak on May 13, while President and CEO Srini Gopalan is scheduled to present on May 18.
In the announcement, T-Mobile said that Osvaldik will present at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Gopalan will then appear at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time.
T-Mobile also says both events will be streamed live on its Investor Relations website, and on-demand replays will be posted shortly after each presentation wraps up. That gives anyone interested a way to catch the company’s latest business update even if they can’t watch live.