T-Mobile Rep Accused of Adding Insurance and Accessories Without Approval

A new complaint is putting the spotlight back on a problem T-Mobile customers have brought up before: unwanted add-ons showing up after an in-store purchase. In this latest case, a customer said he turned down Protection360 several times while buying a new iPhone, but later found that the insurance had still been added.

As reported by PhoneArena, the customer shared the story on Reddit and said the transaction changed hands during the visit. After declining Protection360 three times, he said another employee came out with the phone to finish things up. Once he got home and checked the details more closely, he realized he had been charged far more than expected for the upgrade, plus a 20W charging adapter and basic screen protection.

The customer said he did not catch the extra charges right away because he uses someone else’s T-Mobile account and pays that person back for his share of the bill. He had already sent over what he believed the upgrade should have cost, and he also had other appointments to get to, so he left the store before taking a careful look at the invoice.

According to the report, the issue became clear the next day when he received a message thanking him for adding Protection360. That is what made him believe something had been placed on the account without his permission.

Pressure from store sales is pointed in the report as a major reason these complaints keep coming up. The report says T-Mobile retail workers are measured against monthly performance goals, or “metrics,” and that those goals can heavily influence how they are ranked.

In simple terms, workers may be pushed to sell accessories, screen protectors, and insurance plans, and that pressure can create situations where customers say things were added that they never asked for.

The story also mentions T-Mobile’s Un-carrier Leaderboard, or UCL, which reportedly gives strong weight to sales production, including revenue tied to Protection360. This kind of system can put workers in a position where hitting targets matters so much that some may cross the line.

Another person mentioned in the report said a similar attempt to add Protection360 nearly happened to him, and that experience pushed him to leave T-Mobile after two weeks and switch to Xfinity. While that is only one more example, it adds to the broader concern that these complaints are not isolated.

For customers, the takeaway is simple: check every line before leaving the store, and review follow-up messages after any upgrade or purchase. For T-Mobile, stories like this are a reminder that even one disputed add-on can damage trust quickly, especially when customers believe they were clear about saying no.

Source: PhoneArena