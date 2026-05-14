T-Mobile Quietly Restores Four-Per-Account Premium Phone Promos
T-Mobile has quietly undone part of a recent promo policy change that had made its best phone deals tougher to use on larger accounts. After limiting premium device promotions to two redemptions per account, the carrier is now back to allowing up to four on eligible offers.
As reported by The Mobile Report, the updated terms are already showing up on T-Mobile’s website, with an internal source also confirming the reversal. That is a notable shift because the earlier rule meant a family of four moving from another carrier could not all claim the same premium phone deal. Restoring the four-per-account cap makes those offers much easier to use in the real world.
The change reportedly follows strong complaints from sales employees, who viewed the two-per-account limit as a headache for family switcher deals. The other major restriction from last month is still mostly intact: free lines remain blocked from getting phone promos going forward.
Still, there is a twist for longtime customers. The report says some legacy “Line On Us” free lines have been renamed in a way that lets them keep qualifying for device promotions, even under the newer rules. That does not extend to BOGO free lines, which remain restricted on the free line.
Source: The Mobile Report