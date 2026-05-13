Radiant Mobile Debuts on T-Mobile’s Network With Strict Content Blocks

A new MVNO called Radiant Mobile is launching on T-Mobile’s network with a pitch that goes well beyond cheaper phone service. The company says it is building a Christian-focused wireless brand that combines mobile service with built-in content filtering, including blocks for pornography and other categories it considers harmful.

As reported by Android Authority, Radiant Mobile describes itself as “the first ever Christian mobile carrier.” The service stands out in two main ways: it offers exclusive Christian programming through something called Radiant Life, and it uses carrier-level filtering that can block a wide range of content before it reaches the user.

What makes the service especially unusual is how strict some of those limits are supposed to be. Pornography is treated as a hard block for every subscriber, with no option to turn it off. Other filters work differently depending on the user. Content related to harmful drugs is blocked for kids and teens, but adults can still access it. Topics like tattoos are also blocked for younger users by default, though parents can choose to allow them.

The report also says the filtering list appears to go much further than many people might expect, covering not just pornography but also categories such as hacker news, piercing, and fashion models. That broad approach may appeal to families looking for tighter controls, but it also raises questions about how much content might get swept up in the process.

Radiant Mobile also claims its filtering works on Wi-Fi, not just over cellular data. According to the report, the company says its system can intercept traffic on Wi-Fi before other VPNs can override it, while also claiming it does not read private messages or decrypt sensitive information like banking transactions. That claim appears to be one of the biggest open questions surrounding the service.

For pricing, Radiant Mobile starts at $30 per month for a single line with unlimited 5G talk, text, and data. The carrier also offers discounts for larger family plans, including one for households with eight or more users.

Source: Android Authority