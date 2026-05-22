Many Wireless Users Still Aren’t Sold on T-Mobile’s T-Satellite Add-on

T-Mobile has made a big push around satellite connectivity, but a new reader poll suggests the feature still has a tough sell ahead. The biggest issue is simple: many people either do not think they need it or do not want to pay extra for it.

As reported by PhoneArena, the site asked readers what is keeping them from signing up for T-Satellite, which is also available to AT&T and Verizon customers. Out of 907 respondents, 34% said the price was the main reason, while 33% said they just never expect to need the service. Another 20% called it overrated, and 13% said they would rather wait for their own carrier to offer something similar.

That result points to a basic problem for satellite add-ons right now. The idea sounds great in an emergency, but for many people it is still hard to justify a monthly charge for something they may never use. According to the report, most users are not interested in paying more than $5 for it, while T-Satellite is priced at $10 per month.

The current version of the service is also limited. Right now, it supports texting and light data, which may not feel like enough for people who expect full phone service everywhere. That likely makes the price feel even higher.

At the same time, the feature still has a clear purpose. Dead zones remain a real issue across large parts of the U.S., and satellite service could be valuable when regular coverage is unavailable. But based on this poll, T-Mobile may need either a lower price, stronger features, or both before T-Satellite starts feeling like an easy add-on for most customers.

Source: PhoneArena