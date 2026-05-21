New Survey Says T-Mobile Tops Verizon and AT&T on Customer Satisfaction

T-Mobile came out on top among the big three wireless carriers in the latest customer satisfaction rankings, widening its lead over Verizon and AT&T. The new results give T-Mobile a score of 78, while Verizon and AT&T are tied behind it at 76.

As reported by PhoneArena, the numbers come from the newest American Customer Satisfaction Index report, which tracks how people feel about their phones, carriers, and other tech products. T-Mobile had only a one-point lead over Verizon last year, so this year’s two-point gap suggests the carrier is holding its advantage.

The report says all three major carriers improved from last year, but T-Mobile still stands alone in first place. The report also noted that customers remain less satisfied with wireless providers overall than with their smartphones, even with those gains.

The same report found that smaller carriers as a group actually scored better than the major network operators. According to the source, MVNOs posted an average satisfaction score of 79, compared with 76 for the main carriers. That means brands like Metro by T-Mobile, Visible, Boost Mobile, Cricket, Xfinity Mobile, and Spectrum Mobile may be worth a look for people thinking about switching.

There was also movement on the phone side. Samsung edged out Apple by a single point in customer satisfaction, with Samsung at 81 and Apple at 80. Google and Motorola were tied behind them at 77.

For T-Mobile, though, the bigger takeaway is simple: in this survey, customers rated it higher than both Verizon and AT&T, and its lead got a little bigger.

Source: PhoneArena, American Customer Satisfaction Index