T-Mobile Implements New Restrictions on Device Promotions Starting April 2

As hinted yesterday, T-Mobile made a significant change to its device promotion program. The changes represent the major announcement T-Mobile had previously indicated would be coming, which were expected modifications to the carrier’s device promotion structure.

As reported by The Mobile Report, the first major change limits the number of times a specific device promotion can be used per account. Previously, customers could use a particular promotion up to four times per account. Beginning April 2, that limit has been reduced to two uses per account. This change affects higher-value promotions, while lower-value promotions such as $300-off offers will retain the previous four-use limit.

For example, a promotion offering $800 off an iPhone with an eligible trade-in would now be limited to two uses per account. Previously, a family account with multiple lines could apply such a promotion to up to four lines simultaneously.

The change coincides with the introduction of a new set of device promotions, which according to internal sources feature lower values than previous offerings. A Samsung promotion previously offering up to $1,300 off with any trade-in on the Beyond plan has been replaced with a new promotion offering $800 off.

The second major change restricts free lines from accessing most device promotions moving forward. According to the reviewed T-Mobile documentation, this restriction applies to existing free lines as well as new free lines added in the future. The restriction is retroactive, meaning existing customers with current device promotions on free lines may complete those promotions, but those lines will be ineligible for future device promotions.

Exceptions to the free line restriction exist in specific circumstances. Free lines obtained through the “Yearly Upgrade” feature remain eligible for device promotions. Additionally, free lines that are part of the “Third line free” promotion retain promotion eligibility. Lines added as part of a “Buy One Get One” promotion can use device promotions at the time they are added, though only the paid line will be eligible for future promotions.

According to T-Mobile’s documentation, during the device upgrade process, if a customer attempts to upgrade a free line that is ineligible for promotions, device promotion options will not be presented to the customer at all.

The changes affect multiple customer segments. New customers switching to T-Mobile will face reduced flexibility when equipping multiple family members with devices during account setup. Existing customers with multiple free lines will encounter restrictions on device financing options for those lines going forward.

T-Mobile has not yet implemented restrictions on the number of device promotions a single line can receive, provided that line is not trading in a device that is still receiving recurring bill credits. However, customers can apply promotions to paid lines and subsequently transfer the device to a free line’s SIM card, which T-Mobile has not restricted.

The changes became effective on April 2, 2026.

Source: The Mobile Report