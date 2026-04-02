CALLoGNE Fragrance Was a Hoax—Here’s What Metro by T-Mobile Actually Offers

Metro by T-Mobile recently announced the launch of CALLoGNE, described as the world’s first luxury fragrance inspired by the scent of a brand-new phone. The carrier promoted the product across social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok, sharing videos of creators enjoying the bottled new-phone scent.

The company stated that CALLoGNE was designed to capture the excitement of receiving a new device, featuring fragrance notes meant to reflect that fresh-out-of-the-box phone feeling. Metro positioned the product as being related to its 5-year price guarantee and phone upgrade benefits on select plans, which allow customers to experience “that new phone feeling again and again.”

However, Metro by T-Mobile revealed shortly after that CALLoGNE was not a real product but rather an April Fool’s Day marketing campaign. The carrier announced that while the fragrance does not exist, the “new phone feeling” itself is genuine and available to Metro customers at no cost every day.

Metro by T-Mobile’s actual offerings include a simplified service model with no activation fees and no surprise charges, with taxes and fees included in advertised prices. The carrier’s plans start at $40 per month for unlimited talk, text, and 5G data, paired with a 5-year rate lock guarantee. Additional benefits on select plans include access to T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies and Amazon Prime subscriptions.

The carrier markets its service as operating on America’s Best Mobile Network. The promotional campaign used the fictional fragrance to draw attention to its actual prepaid benefits structure and phone upgrade offerings.