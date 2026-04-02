Florida Man Charged in Scam Involving Fake T-Mobile Salesman

A 29-year-old restaurant server has been arrested in Miami on multiple charges after impersonating a T-Mobile representative to defraud an elderly customer. The incident occurred in September at a warehouse company in Medley, Florida, where the suspect met a 76-year-old employee.

According to PhoneArena, the suspect, identified as Brandon Tabares-Beltran, presented himself as a T-Mobile employee named Pedro and sold the elderly man a cellphone and router. Several days later, the suspect returned to the business claiming he needed access to the company’s Wi-Fi network to configure the devices.

The suspect gained access to the victim’s laptop through social engineering and manipulation. The victim had stored his banking app password on the login page, allowing the suspect to access the account. Using the Zelle payment service, the suspect transferred three $500 payments to an account under his control, totaling $1,500. The suspect also obtained the victim’s bank card and driver’s license information.

Tabares-Beltran provided the victim with a card displaying only the name “Pedro” and a non-existent phone number. Police arrested Tabares-Beltran in Miami on charges including elderly exploitation, identity theft, grand theft, and offenses against computer users. He remains in county jail with bail pending.

T-Mobile representatives typically carry digital or physical badges containing QR codes when conducting in-home or small business sales. These codes can be scanned by customers on the official T-Mobile website to verify employment status. The victim did not request to view credentials from the suspect before conducting business.

The arrest highlights a category of fraud targeting elderly individuals through impersonation of company representatives. Authorities recommend consumers verify employment credentials before allowing representatives access to personal devices or financial information.

Source: PhoneArena