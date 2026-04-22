Mint Mobile Offers Galaxy S26 Deals and a Cheaper Unlimited Plan

Mint Mobile is making a strong case for budget-conscious wireless shoppers by pairing large Galaxy S26 discounts with a lower-cost unlimited plan. The carrier, which runs on T-Mobile’s network, is offering $500 off all three Galaxy S26 models for a limited time, bringing the Galaxy S26 Ultra down to $800, the Galaxy S26+ to $600, and the base Galaxy S26 to $400.

According to PhoneArena, the deal is also tied to Mint’s usual pitch of keeping wireless service simple. Customers can choose from plans with 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, or unlimited data, and they can pick either an eSIM or a physical SIM depending on what works best for their phone setup.

Mint customers get access to T-Mobile’s network, with 5G coverage reaching 98% of the U.S. and 4G LTE covering 99% of Americans. The report also notes that download speeds can reach up to 357 Mbps, which is more than enough for everyday things like streaming, browsing, and video calls.

The bigger hook here may be the bundle around the phone purchase. New customers who buy a Galaxy S26 model can also get 12 months of unlimited service for $180 instead of $360. That works out to $15 per month, with the unlimited plan providing hotspot access at no extra cost, plus free calls to the UK, Canada, and Mexico.

There may be even more savings for buyers with an eligible trade-in. Mint is offering up to an extra $400 off if the old device meets the company’s requirements.

For anyone already thinking about switching, the offer gives Mint another way to stand out by leaning on straightforward pricing and T-Mobile network access instead of making shoppers dig through too much fine print.

Source: PhoneArena