T-Mobile Warns Customers: Check Your Plan After Buying iPhone Through Apple Store App

T-Mobile customers upgrading to a new iPhone through the Apple Store app have run into an unexpected problem: their wireless plans are being changed without their permission. The switch happens during checkout when customers log into their T-Mobile accounts to apply promotional credits or trade-in offers.

According to Android Authority, the issue appears to be a glitch that occurs specifically when ordering through Apple’s mobile app rather than Apple’s website. When customers connect their T-Mobile accounts during the Apple app checkout process, something goes wrong and their plans get switched to a different option.

Reports from affected users show that some have been switched from their Go5G Plus plan to Experience Beyond, and others have mentioned similar unexpected changes. The good news is that this doesn’t appear to be a permanent problem. Multiple customers who contacted T-Mobile support say the company was able to switch them back to their original plans without any hassle or extra charges.

The issue seems to affect a small number of customers rather than being a widespread problem, but it’s still worth knowing about if you’re planning to upgrade your phone. Customers have reported the problem on Reddit and on T-Mobile’s unofficial Discord server, suggesting it’s a real issue even if it’s not impacting everyone.

If you’re thinking about buying your next iPhone through the Apple Store app and want to use a T-Mobile promotion, pay close attention to any screens that mention your plan during checkout. Some users wonder if they missed a prompt that asked them to confirm a plan change, so reading everything carefully is important.

Once your new phone is activated, log into your T-Mobile account and double-check that your plan is what you expected. If something doesn’t match what you had before, contact T-Mobile support right away and explain what happened. The company has been responsive to these requests and can reverse the changes.

Source: Android Authority