T-Mobile Taps Druski to Promote Better Value Family Plan

T-Mobile just announced an unconventional hire; and it’s definitely getting attention. Comedian and social media personality Druski has stepped into the brand-new position of Chief Switcher Officer at the wireless carrier, and the company recently shared a behind-the-scenes video showing what his first days on the job actually look like.

According to T-Mobile, Druski spent his early days in the role brainstorming ideas, testing different approaches, and ultimately zeroing in on one clear message: T-Mobile’s new Better Value plan is worth switching to if you’re a family trying to save money this year. The video gives viewers a glimpse into his creative process as he works through what makes this plan stand out.

So what’s the Better Value plan all about? The new family plan launched in January 2026 and is specifically designed for families looking to cut their wireless bills. Here’s what makes it different: when you sign up with three or more lines, you’re looking at savings that add up to more than $1,000 per year compared to what similar plans cost at Verizon and AT&T. That’s not just the phone bill savings: T-Mobile is including streaming benefits and other perks that normally cost extra at other carriers.

The plan comes loaded with features families actually want. You get unlimited high-speed data, streaming subscriptions (Netflix and Hulu) included at no extra cost, plus Apple TV for just $3 a month. There’s also satellite connectivity built in, something that sets T-Mobile apart. Travel with kids? You’ll have 30 gigabytes of high-speed international data included each month when you’re abroad. The company also guarantees that your base price won’t go up for five years, giving families peace of mind about their budget.

One feature that’s getting attention is the two-year device upgrade cycle, which means you’re not locked into older phones for years. Families also get 250 gigabytes of high-speed hotspot data monthly before speeds slow down, plenty for streaming and work-from-home situations.

To qualify, you’ll need to have at least three voice lines. If you’re new to T-Mobile, you’ll need to switch over at least two phone numbers from another carrier within 30 days. If you’ve been with T-Mobile for five years or longer, you’re eligible to switch to this plan as well.

Druski’s appointment as Chief Switcher Officer is a clever marketing move—his job is essentially to highlight why families should make the switch. It’s one of those marketing campaigns designed to feel fresh and relatable rather than like a traditional corporate pitch, giving T-Mobile a different angle for reaching people who might be tired of their current wireless providers.