T-Mobile’s Latest Play: A Family Plan That Doesn’t Break the Bank

T-Mobile just announced a plan that could save families serious money in 2026. The carrier launched “Better Value,” a new family plan starting at $140 monthly for three lines that includes perks usually found on expensive premium plans. The move comes as consumers continue hunting for ways to cut their wireless bills without sacrificing quality.

According to T-Mobile’s official announcement, the Better Value plan delivers what the company says is America’s best network alongside features like unlimited streaming services and satellite messaging—all at what T-Mobile claims is a competitive price. The plan becomes available January 14 and comes with an interesting promise: a five-year price guarantee, meaning the monthly rate stays locked in through 2031.

What makes this different from past promotional offers is the duration. Instead of the typical one or two-year deals that quietly disappear, T-Mobile is backing this plan with a price lock that extends half a decade. The company estimates families could save over $1,000 compared to similar offerings from AT&T and Verizon when accounting for all included benefits.

The Better Value plan packs in several features that normally cost extra elsewhere. You get unlimited premium data on T-Mobile’s 5G network, 250GB of high-speed hotspot data monthly, and satellite connectivity for texting and data through compatible apps. The entertainment bundle includes Netflix and Hulu at no extra cost, plus Apple TV for just $3 monthly. International travelers get 30GB of high-speed data in Mexico and Canada, and 30GB abroad in over 215 countries.

For folks ready to switch, T-Mobile is removing another barrier: the company will pay off eligible device balances up to $800 per line for up to four lines. The switching process itself happens entirely through T-Mobile’s T-Life app in about 15 minutes per line, according to the company.

This plan targets new customers bringing at least two existing phone lines to T-Mobile, plus existing customers who’ve stayed with the company for five or more years. The Better Value option isn’t available to everyone, and T-Mobile notes that canceling lines or changing plans will affect the promotional benefits and pricing.

For families juggling multiple phone lines, this announcement delivers concrete numbers rather than vague promises—$46 per line after fees for a family of three, with services bundled in rather than sold separately. Whether that proves genuinely cheaper depends on individual circumstances and how closely your usage matches what these carriers consider “average.”