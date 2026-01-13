T-Mobile Brings Hologram Tech to Stores

Walking into a T-Mobile store soon might feel like stepping into the future. The wireless carrier has teamed up with Samsung to test something that sounds straight out of a sci-fi movie: three-dimensional holographic displays of the latest Galaxy phones and watches.

Starting this month, select T-Mobile locations in New York City, Seattle, and other markets are showcasing Samsung’s newest devices as floating 3D images. Instead of picking up a phone or watching a traditional video, customers can see a Galaxy Z Fold7 or Galaxy Watch8 as a lifelike hologram that rotates to show off the design, camera system, and other key features.

According to its announcement, these holographic displays are designed to give shoppers a more engaging way to explore what makes these devices special before they decide to buy.

The technology being tested uses hologram displays created by a company called HYPERVSN. Based on that company’s research, these 3D displays grab customer attention much more effectively than standard flat screens; capturing roughly ten times more attention and delivering significantly higher engagement rates.

For T-Mobile and Samsung, that means the test isn’t just about looking cool (though that’s definitely part of it). It’s about finding better ways to help customers understand what they’re getting.

This is part of a bigger push by T-Mobile Advertising Solutions to explore how new display technology can change the shopping experience. The company already runs what’s called a Retail Media Network, with thousands of screens across T-Mobile and Metro stores showing ads and product information. By testing holograms, T-Mobile is essentially asking: what’s next? How can we make shopping for phones more interesting and informative?

For Samsung, this partnership is a chance to show off what makes Galaxy devices stand out. The holograms highlight everything from the Z Fold7’s incredibly thin design to its camera capabilities and AI features. Android’s marketing team is also involved, using these displays to showcase the latest Android features available on Samsung and other compatible devices.

This kind of in-store innovation matters because it happens right where people make buying decisions. Rather than learning about a phone online and hoping it matches expectations, customers can see exactly what they’re getting in an immersive way.

It’s a test run for now, but if it works, expect this technology to potentially spread to more T-Mobile locations in the future. For those who love the latest tech, these holographic displays offer a glimpse at how shopping for phones could change.