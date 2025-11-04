T-Mobile Is Giving Away Free Reversible Beanies

Winter is here, and T-Mobile wants to help you stay warm without spending a dime. The carrier is giving away free reversible beanies to customers through its weekly rewards program, and all you need is the T-Life app and a trip to a participating store.

According to The Mobile Report, the giveaway started this Tuesday and features a classic knit beanie that’s reversible—one side in T-Mobile’s bright magenta color, the other in black, both with a small T-Mobile logo. It’s a practical winter accessory that won’t cost you anything, though it does mean sporting some carrier branding.

Both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile subscribers can claim the beanie through the T-Mobile Tuesdays section of the T-Life app. The process is straightforward: open the app, find the beanie offer, save it to “My Stuff,” then head to a participating store where an employee will scan a barcode from your app to hand over your beanie. Each customer gets one.

The catch? Like all T-Mobile Tuesday physical giveaways, supplies are limited and available only while they last. That means if you’re interested, you’ll want to act quickly. Not every store will have them, so calling ahead could save you a wasted trip. The last two T-Mobile Tuesday freebies—a water bottle and cleaning kit—were delayed due to shipping issues, so confirming availability before heading out is smart.

This isn’t T-Mobile’s first beanie rodeo. The carrier previously offered free beanies back in 2018, though those had stripes and a pompom. The new design is more understated and versatile for everyday wear.

If you miss out at stores and really want one, they’ll likely pop up on resale sites—that’s what typically happens with these carrier giveaways. But honestly, it’s hard to beat free, especially when temperatures are dropping and you need something to keep your head warm.

Source: The Mobile Report