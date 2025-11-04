Free DashPass Perk Vanishing for Most T-Mobile Customers
T-Mobile customers who signed up for the carrier’s free DashPass benefit are getting an unwelcome surprise. Many are receiving text messages claiming their line no longer qualifies for the perk, even though they haven’t changed their plan at all.
According to Android Authority, the message warns users they’ll automatically be billed $96 per year plus tax if they don’t either switch to an eligible plan or cancel the DashPass subscription entirely. That’s the annual cost of DashPass, which normally eliminates delivery fees and reduces service fees on DoorDash orders.
The problem appears to stem from a major change to the perk’s eligibility requirements. When T-Mobile launched the free DashPass benefit in July, it was available to customers on nine different plans, including popular options like Go5G Plus, Magenta MAX, and several others. Now, the carrier’s FAQ page shows only two plans qualify: Experience Beyond and Experience More.
Confused customers on Reddit report that T-Force, T-Mobile’s social media support team, is investigating the issue. The carrier’s fine print states that plan changes disqualifying customers from DashPass will trigger an automatic switch to paid membership, but affected users say they made no changes whatsoever. T-Mobile has not yet commented on whether this is a policy change or an error.
Source: Android Authority