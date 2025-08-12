Ultra Mobile Launches $10/Month 4 GB Plan
If you’re keeping an eye on prepaid deals that run on T-Mobile’s reliable network, Ultra Mobile just rolled out a neat back-to-school offer.
As spotted by PhoneArena, you can lock in 4 GB of data per month for only $10, but it requires prepaying for multiple months—$30 for three months, $60 for six, or $120 for a full year.
It’s a great option for anyone who doesn’t need heavy data but still wants dependable coverage and no strings attached.
Pay upfront once, and you’re set for the duration—no surprise charges, no long contracts, just clear pricing.
It’s ideal for users who check email, browse social media, or stream light content.
Source: PhoneArena