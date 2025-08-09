Thinking of Switching to T-Mobile Home Internet? Watch Out for This Pricing Change

T-Mobile has quietly changed how it prices its 5G Home Internet plans. Now, the price you see doesn’t include taxes and fees. If you were expecting that all-in-one style pricing, think again.

As reported by PhoneArena, the internet service pricing now follows the same pattern as voice and tablet plans: taxes and fees are shown separately. This move means new customers will need to do a little math to figure out the final bill.

T-Mobile says the change is meant to make comparisons with other providers easier. Your old plan, though, remains untouched – it stays tax-inclusive unless you switch to a new one.

It’s worth noting that this shift isn’t isolated. T-Mobile had already phased out tax-included watch and tablet plans earlier this year, pushing everyone toward tax-exclusive pricing.

Some customers are finding this confusing — mixing plans that include taxes with those that don’t can lead to surprise charges on the bill.

If you’re thinking about signing up or adding a new line, double-check: is the price you’re quoted final, or will taxes and fees be added later? And if you’ve been on an older plan with everything bundled in, staying put might keep things simple unless you really need new perks.

Source: PhoneArena