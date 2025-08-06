T-Mobile Just Made Its Home Internet Plans Better Without Raising Prices

T‑Mobile is beefing up its Home and Small Business 5G internet plans with even more perks—without raising prices. Now, new users on the Amplified Home Internet tier can enjoy round‑the‑clock tech help, and for small business customers, the Amplified and All‑In plans gain an Advanced Cyber Security layer for free. It’s all part of T‑Mobile’s ongoing effort to make reliable internet both simple and worry‑free.

According to T‑Mobile’s announcement, new Home Internet customers on the Amplified plan get 24/7 professional help with smart‑home tech like thermostats and doorbells—a support feature previously reserved for the top‑tier All‑In option. And as reported by multiple outlets like Investing.com, small businesses now get extra protection built into their plans—blocking risky sites, alerting to suspicious activity, and securing devices; all managed via the T‑Life app.

These additions build on what’s already made T‑Mobile’s 5G plans appealing: unlimited data, a rock‑solid 5‑year price guarantee, no hidden fees or long‑term contracts, and a speedy 15‑minute self‑install setup. Plus, customers get weekly deals and freebies through T‑Mobile Tuesdays without worrying about equipment charges.

T‑Mobile offers three easy‑to‑choose plans: Rely, Amplified, or All‑In. These plans start as low as $35/month when bundled with a voice line and AutoPay. The best part? Even the new upgrades don’t bump up the cost for new users.

From a user perspective, this is huge: households get dependable internet plus support when tech glitches happen, and small business owners can feel confident that their online security is taken care of; all for no extra dollars. T‑Mobile continues leveraging its growing 5G infrastructure to put this kind of value and ease in reach of more people than ever.