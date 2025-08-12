T-Mobile to Pull Ads Saying ‘Switch and Save 20%’
T-Mobile recently agreed to pull its “Switch and Save” ad campaign after an advertising watchdog found it misleading; especially about the promised 20% savings.
According to Android Authority, the National Advertising Review Board upheld an earlier ruling that T-Mobile’s phrasing (like “plus streaming services”) could nudge people into thinking they’d save money compared to AT&T and Verizon, without accounting fairly for all the extras.
In simple terms: the ad stacked streaming services on top of competitor plans to make T-Mobile look cheaper; but didn’t clearly explain that those extras cost more. Even though T-Mobile disagreed with the decision, it’s choosing to remove the ads to avoid confusion.
For everyday readers, the takeaway is this: watch those flashy promises. If you see a “you’ll save 20%” slogan, dig a bit deeper: what’s included, what’s extra, and how that affects the actual cost.
Source: Android Authority