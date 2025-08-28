T-Mobile Launches SuperMobile Plan with Satellite Coverage for Businesses

T-Mobile just rolled out what it calls the most advanced business phone plan ever created. The new SuperMobile plan promises to solve the biggest headaches businesses face when their teams work from smartphones – dropped calls, slow speeds during busy times, and dead zones where cell towers can’t reach.

According to T-Mobile’s announcement, SuperMobile is the first business plan to combine three major upgrades: smarter network performance, built-in security features, and automatic satellite backup when regular cell towers aren’t available. The plan becomes available on August 28, 2025, with a free 30-day trial for businesses wanting to test it out.

The biggest change is something called “network slicing” – think of it as creating a dedicated highway lane just for business users. When you’re making an important video call or sending large files, the network automatically gives your phone priority over regular consumer traffic. This means fewer delays and faster speeds when you need them most, even in crowded areas like airports or business districts.

For security, every SuperMobile plan includes what T-Mobile calls “Threat Protect,” which acts like an antivirus for your phone. It helps block malicious websites and suspicious apps, plus adds extra protection when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks at coffee shops or hotels.

Perhaps most interesting is the satellite feature. SuperMobile automatically connects to T-Mobile’s satellite network when you’re completely out of cell tower range. This isn’t just for emergencies – you can send text messages and use certain apps even in remote locations where traditional cell service doesn’t exist. The system works with over 100 different phone models and connects through more than 650 satellites.

Companies are already putting the new service to work. Delta Air Lines is testing it to help coordinate flights and maintenance crews across their airport hubs. Meanwhile, Axis Energy Services plans to use the satellite feature to keep oil field workers connected in remote locations where cell towers are miles away.

T-Mobile says the plan works because it runs on what Ookla recently named America’s best mobile network. The carrier claims 40% more 5G capacity than its closest competitors and the most extensive satellite coverage available in the U.S.

Pricing details weren’t announced, but T-Mobile says SuperMobile will be available to businesses of all sizes. The free trial period gives companies a month to test whether the enhanced features justify any premium over standard business plans.