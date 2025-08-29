Kevin Bacon Headlines T-Mobile’s Push into Business Market with SuperMobile

T-Mobile is making a big push into the business market with its new SuperMobile plan, and the carrier has recruited Kevin Bacon to help spread the word. The Un-carrier unveiled its national advertising campaign yesterday featuring the veteran actor in a series of spots highlighting what T-Mobile claims is “the first-of-its-kind business phone plan.”

SuperMobile represents T-Mobile’s latest attempt to grab more business customers by combining intelligent performance, built-in security, and seamless satellite coverage on America’s largest satellite network. The plan is designed to address the pain points that keep business teams from being productive – dropped calls during important meetings, network slowdowns when everyone’s online, and dead zones that kill connectivity.

The T-Mobile campaign shows Bacon behind the same desk as it appears in various unexpected locations – a desert, a beach, and a busy commuter train. Each scene demonstrates different network capabilities, from adaptive connectivity during high-demand periods to the reach of T-Mobile’s satellite network. The concept emphasizes how T-Mobile for Business keeps companies connected across industries, particularly targeting marketers, media companies, and mobile creative teams.

“Kevin Bacon’s trusted, relatable persona makes him the perfect partner to introduce SuperMobile,” said Lucy McLellan, T-Mobile’s Chief Brand and Communications Officer. The campaign was produced with Panay Films and directed by Brian Klugman.

The timing of this business-focused campaign makes sense given T-Mobile’s ongoing efforts to expand beyond consumer wireless. The carrier has been aggressively building out its business services portfolio, and SuperMobile appears to be positioned as a premium offering that leverages T-Mobile’s 5G network investments and recent satellite partnerships.

The 30-second spots debut today across national broadcast, digital, over-the-top, online video and social media platforms. Bacon also appeared in the SuperMobile product launch video and will continue starring in additional T-Mobile for Business content over the coming year.

For T-Mobile, landing a recognizable spokesperson like Bacon signals the carrier is serious about competing with Verizon and AT&T for business customers – a market that typically offers higher margins than consumer plans. The campaign’s focus on reliability and security directly takes aim at the enterprise selling points that have traditionally given the bigger carriers an advantage in business sales.