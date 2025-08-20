Report: T-Mobile Confirms October Layoffs Affecting Over 100 Workers

T-Mobile customers might notice some changes coming to their local stores and customer service options. The carrier has officially filed paperwork showing it plans to eliminate 121 jobs starting October 13th, all located in King County, Washington.

According to a report from PhoneArena, the job cuts were revealed through federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filings, which companies must submit when planning to lay off 50 or more workers. The documents don’t specify which departments or roles will be affected, but King County houses both T-Mobile’s headquarters and several retail locations.

This move comes as T-Mobile has been pushing customers toward its T-Life app for transactions that used to require visiting a store or calling customer service. The company seems to be testing whether customers will adapt to handling more of their wireless needs digitally rather than face-to-face.

For everyday T-Mobile users, this could mean longer wait times at stores or fewer staff members available to help with phone upgrades, plan changes, or troubleshooting. The carrier hasn’t announced any store closures yet, but these job cuts might be the first step in a broader shift away from traditional customer service methods.

The timing suggests T-Mobile is being cautious about how quickly it makes these changes. Rather than eliminating all retail workers at once, the company appears to be testing the waters with a smaller group first to see how customers and regulators respond to reduced in-person service options.

