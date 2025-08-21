Free Alaska Airlines Wi-Fi Expanding to All Loyalty Members Thanks to T-Mobile Deal

T-Mobile customers already get free Wi-Fi on Alaska Airlines flights, but now the carrier is helping expand that perk to way more travelers. Starting in 2026, anyone who joins Alaska’s loyalty program will get free high-speed internet on flights.

According to T-Mobile’s announcement, the wireless carrier is teaming up with Alaska Airlines to sponsor free Wi-Fi for all members of Atmos Rewards, the new combined loyalty program from Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines. The program is free to join, which means pretty much anyone can score free in-flight internet.

But T-Mobile customers still get the VIP treatment. If you’re both a T-Mobile subscriber and an Atmos Rewards member, you’ll get special perks like ad-free sign-on when connecting to the plane’s Wi-Fi. T-Mobile says more exclusive benefits for its customers will be announced later this year.

The timing works out well since Alaska Airlines is upgrading its entire fleet with new Starlink satellite internet starting in 2026. The airline says the installation will be complete by 2027, giving Alaska one of the fastest and most reliable Wi-Fi networks in the sky. The new system will work from gate to gate, not just at cruising altitude like many current airplane Wi-Fi setups.

This builds on T-Mobile’s decade-long relationship with Alaska Airlines. Since 2014, T-Mobile has been giving its customers free Wi-Fi on Alaska flights, and the carrier also powers the communication systems that Alaska’s pilots and flight crews use to operate the airline.

For travelers, this means you’ll soon have another reason to consider Alaska Airlines for your next trip – especially if you’re already a T-Mobile customer who can take advantage of those extra perks.