T-Mobile’s Latest Tuesday Freebie Might Be More Useful Than You Think

T-Mobile customers are getting another chance to snag a free gift next Tuesday, and this time it’s something you might actually use. The carrier is giving away clear bags with black and magenta straps through its T-Mobile Tuesdays program, just one week after the previous giveaway.

According to PhoneArena, the clear bag features a small T-Mobile logo and appears to have plenty of room for daily essentials. You’ll need to claim it through the T-Life app first, then head to a T-Mobile store to pick it up.

Here’s the important part: once you hit that “Start” button in the app, you have exactly five minutes to redeem your bag at the store. Don’t tap it until you’re actually in line, because there’s no way to pause or reset that countdown timer.

While clear bags might not be everyone’s first choice for privacy reasons, they’re becoming necessary for more and more situations. Many schools now require them, and you’ll need one for most sporting events and concerts. Instead of buying one that you might only use a few times a year, getting a free one from T-Mobile makes perfect sense.

The timing couldn’t be better with football season starting and many schools implementing clear bag policies. Even if you’re not sure when you’ll need it, there’s no downside to grabbing a free bag that could save you $15-30 later when you actually need one.

T-Mobile store employees will have the bags ready for pickup next Tuesday. Just make sure you’ve claimed yours in the app beforehand and don’t start that redemption timer until you’re ready to walk up to the counter.

Source: PhoneArena