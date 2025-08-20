T-Mobile Sweetens Revvl 8 Launch With Ultra-Generous Trade Deal
T-Mobile is making a serious play for budget-conscious customers with their latest Revvl 8 smartphone launch, backed by one of the most generous trade-in offers we’ve seen in a while.
The new device officially launched last week with a $200 retail price, but T-Mobile is offering it to postpaid customers for essentially nothing through a trade-in promotion that accepts literally any phone in any condition. As reported by The Mobile Report, the only requirement is that the trade-in device has a valid IMEI – meaning even completely broken phones qualify.
T-Mobile clearly positioned the Revvl 8 as a competitive budget option, equipping it with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 6GB of RAM. These specs put it in direct competition with devices like the Samsung Galaxy A36 and Motorola Moto G Stylus 2025, but with a much more attractive entry cost for T-Mobile customers.
The promotion structure follows T-Mobile’s typical bill credit model – customers pay the $35 Device Connection Charge upfront plus applicable taxes (roughly $50 total), then receive the phone’s value back through 24 months of service credits. Customers shopping at Costco or Sam’s Club T-Mobile locations can skip the connection fee entirely.
This aggressive pricing strategy likely aims to boost T-Mobile’s device attachment rates while giving customers an easy path to a capable secondary device or affordable primary phone for family members. The deal is available now through the T-Life app and My T-Mobile portal.
Source: The Mobile Report