Prince Royce Reflects on Roots, Connection, and the Joy of Nostalgia

Prince Royce spoke candidly about how music and mobile technology have intertwined in his life—from his early days selling phones to now topping the Latin charts.

The singer, best known for his No. 1 Billboard Latin Airplay hit “How Deep Is Your Love,” says both music and phones serve the same purpose: keeping us close. He shared these thoughts in a recent interview with T‑Mobile, where he also talked about his role in the upcoming Festival de Campeones concert special, airing July 19.

According to T‑Mobile Stories, Royce sees this partnership as a full-circle moment- a celebration not just of performance, but of community, culture, and genuine connection.

He described feeling grounded and grateful: working at a Metro (now Metro by T‑Mobile) store in the Bronx was his first real job. He helped customers with their bills, sold phones, and used those earnings to fund his debut album.

Royce recalls classic devices like the BlackBerry, Razr, and Sidekick fondly: “I miss the Sidekick a lot… I remember chatting on AIM… those were good times”.

Nowadays, he’s grateful for how easy it is to stay connected, whether through texts, video calls, or Instagram; especially while touring. Even in Milan or Miami, he sends voice notes, photos, and video calls to keep in touch with family, friends, and fans. It’s this seamless tech-powered bond that, in his view, mirrors music’s ability to bring people together.

Royce also opened up about his hobbies beyond the stage; like gaming and skydiving. He’s recently been immersed in Call of Duty and even conquered Assassin’s Creed and Mario Kart. But amid all that, his focus remains on the deeper bond he feels with listeners. “The support from people around the world. It still blows me away,” he says.

At its core, Royce’s story isn’t just about fame or tech: it’s a celebration of roots, resilience, and relationships. Whether through a melody or a message, it’s the connections we form that resonate the most. And for him, that journey began with a simple flip-phone and a dream.