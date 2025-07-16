Free Apple TV+ Is Back for T-Mobile Users, Don’t Miss It This Time

T-Mobile is giving customers a fresh opportunity to stream Apple TV+ for free—whether or not you’ve ever taken advantage of a trial before.

While some premium plans already include Apple TV+ indefinitely, T-Mobile’s new perk extends a six-month free trial to users on most other plans, and it applies even if you’ve already used an Apple TV+ trial in the past. As long as your plan doesn’t already include the service, you can snag this deal through the T Life app.

According to The Mobile Report, this offer is linked to T-Mobile’s weekly “T‑Mobile Tuesdays” perks and runs until July 28, or until supplies run out. Even though fine print says “one per account,” the publication suggests it’s actually applied per phone line, meaning families could sign up several times under the same account.

To grab the free trial, simply head to the T Life app, claim the offer, and follow the prompts. If you decide you don’t want to continue after six months, you can cancel right away—but you’ll still enjoy the full trial period before it expires.

Is your plan eligible?

Most postpaid plans qualify, except for some older legacy plans like “4 for $100” or Simple Choice, which don’t get the deal.

How to claim:

Open the T Life app (iOS or Android).

Look for the Apple TV+ trial offer under T‑Mobile Tuesdays.

Tap “Claim”, accept terms, and follow the steps to activate.

You can cancel immediately after activating and still keep six months of access.

This is a solid catch-up move by T-Mobile. It gives users on lower-tier plans the chance to enjoy Apple TV+ without changing their current setup or incurring hidden costs. But with a first-come, first-served model and nearly two-week expiration, acting fast is key.

If you’re eligible, it’s a no-brainer to grab the free trial while it’s still available.

Source: The Mobile Report