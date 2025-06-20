Report: T-Mobile Planning on Stretching Phone Payments to Three Years

T-Mobile appears to be testing 36-month equipment installment plans, a significant departure from its current 24-month payment structure that could align the carrier with industry competitors Verizon and AT&T.

According to a report from The Mobile Report, evidence of the extended payment option surfaced through internal company documents and briefly appeared on T-Mobile’s website before being removed. Galaxy Watch devices temporarily displayed 36-month Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) terms on the carrier’s site, suggesting the company may be preparing to launch the longer payment structure.

The move would mark a major shift for T-Mobile, which has remained the only major U.S. carrier to maintain 24-month device payment plans while Verizon and AT&T transitioned to 36-month options years ago.

Limited Rollout Expected

Industry observers suggest T-Mobile may initially limit 36-month installment plans to specific device categories, particularly accessories like smartwatches and tablets, rather than implementing the change across all products immediately.

The Un-carrier has not officially announced the program or provided details about which devices would be eligible, so we’d have to take this with a grain of salt.

Potential Customer Impact

The extended payment terms would reduce monthly device costs for customers by spreading payments over an additional 12 months. However, the change would also extend customer commitment periods and could complicate T-Mobile’s existing “New in Two” upgrade program, which currently allows device upgrades after 24 months.

The timing of any official announcement remains unclear. T-Mobile has not responded to requests for comment about the potential program changes.

Industry Context

T-Mobile’s consideration of 36-month installment plans comes amid broader changes to the carrier’s service structure, including recent adjustments to how taxes and fees are handled across various plan types. The company has faced criticism for moving away from some of its traditional “Uncarrier” positioning that differentiated it from larger competitors.

The carrier’s current 24-month payment structure has been viewed as a competitive advantage, offering customers more flexibility compared to the longer commitment periods required by Verizon and AT&T’s 36-month installment programs.

