T-Mobile Makes Small Change to Redemption of Its Physical T-Mobile Tuesdays Freebies
A few days ago, it was reported that T-Mobile’s next T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie comes in the form of a flashlight. If this is something that you’re already looking forward to getting, we might have some bad news for you.
As reported by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile is changing its redemption rules for its freebies. Unfortunately, this also means that it starts next week with the free flashlight.
The new change reveals that third-party locations will no longer hand out these free physical items. If you wish to get the free flashlight, you’ll only be able to pick up your item at a corporate-owned T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile store.
Source: The Mobile Report