Lawyers Agree to Reduced Fee for T-Mobile Settlement

The legal battle over T-Mobile’s 2021 data breach may be coming to a close soon.

As shared by Thomson Reuters, the attorneys have agreed to a reduced compensation of $46 million instead of the original $78 million that they were initially supposed to receive. This was decided after they received complaints that the original amount was a “windfall.”

The Un-carrier agreed to settle the lawsuit and pay $350 million to the victims of the data leak, which affected around 76.6 million customers. Aside from the claims that the class members were bound to receive, the fund would include payment for administrative costs and legal fees.

With the original amount, however, class members would only get either $25 or $100. Those who encountered an out-of-pocket payment could get a $25,000 payment. Meanwhile, the lawyers who represented the class members were entitled to legal fees amounting to $78.5 million.

After this was contested, the lawyers asked a US judge for a $46 million legal fee instead as this would justify the hours they worked. By not objecting to reduced fees, the lawyers believe this will prevent further delays and ensure the right compensation will be given to the class members.

Source: PhoneArena