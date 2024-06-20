T-Mobile Releases How It’s Responding to Fires in New Mexico
With the ongoing fires in New Mexico, T-Mobile has swiftly responded and activated its emergency teams to provide the needed assistance.
In its press release, T-Mobile announced that they continue to monitor its network on the ground. They revealed that the fires have caused heavy damage to its local fiber at sites in Ruidoso, New Mexico, which has caused service in the area to be affected.
As soon as it’s possible, T-Mobile’s emergency teams will start restoring the network. In the meantime, they have brought in their network equipment to support emergency teams, customers, and first responders.
They will be deploying their teams at Capitan High School and Eastern New Mexico University to provide evacuees with Wi-Fi, device charging, and charging supplies.
