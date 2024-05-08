T-Mobile Unveils Latest iPad Pro, iPad Air
Earlier today, Apple unveiled the newest iPad Pro. And the good news is that it will be offering the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air beginning Friday, May 10, 2024.
The iPad Pro comes with an Ultra Retina XDR display and outrageously fast M4 chip with AI capabilities. Meanwhile, Apple unveiled the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip.
T-Mobile will likely unveil promotions for either device soon. For now, we’ll have to wait for what the Un-carrier has lined up for these devices.
These two devices will be available in stores starting Wednesday, May 15, 2024. For more information, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile