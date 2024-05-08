T-Mobile Unveils Promos for Google Pixel 8a
The newest Google Pixel model is finally here and if you’re hoping for good news, you’re in luck! T-Mobile has a few promotions in place for the Google Pixel 8a.
These promotions include the following:
- Free Google Pixel 8a when adding a line on most plans including all Go5G plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)
- Free Google Pixel 8a when trading in an eligible device on all Go5G plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)
- Free Google Pixel 8a when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on Business Unlimited Select (via 24 monthly device credits, plus tax)
Both new and existing customers (and business customers) can get the Google Pixel 8a under the promotion. The device will be available in stores and online on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
Source: T-Mobile